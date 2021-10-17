What famous fashion designer is the character played by Daniel Day Lewis inspired by?

In 1950s London, Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril reign supreme in English fashion. Movie stars and wealthy heiresses jostle to be dressed by the famous couturier. Completely with his art, he delegates the management of his affairs and his loves to his sister Cyril, who dismisses the mistresses he has grown weary of. But one day, in an inn, Reynolds falls under the spell of Alma, a smiling, blushing waitress who emigrated from Eastern Europe. The young woman is not of the same fabric as those who preceded her …

Alma slips with relish into the dresses of her revered couturier, but refuses to see her couple dissolve into the despotic perfection of the great couturier. She will find a poisonous way to spice up her marriage and free her pygmalion from its neuroses.

The king of couturiers

The character of Reynolds Woodcock is inspired by the great Spanish fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga which crossed the XXth century (he was born 1895 and died in 1972). Filmmaker Paul thomas anderson delved into his biography: The Master of Us All: Balenciaga, His Workrooms, His World, written by Mary Blume. He was fascinated by this esthete who lived like a monk. Known for his work on lace, his innovative cuts and the refined elegance of his patterns, he has counted among his loyal clients, the Queens of Spain and Belgium, the Princess Grace of Monaco and the Duchess of Windsor. The director immediately thought of Daniel Day-Lewis with whom he had been eager to work again since There Will Be Blood, to interpret the one that the fashion world nicknamed the king of couturiers: “Daniel is a man of great beauty. It was time to do justice to his beauty, his natural elegance and the passion he has for the things he does with his own hands. ” he confided.





Daniel Day Lewis in needle and scissors

To prepare for his role, the actor, true to his habits, immersed himself completely in the fashion world, browsing the archives of fashion shows from the 1940s and 1950s, immersing himself in research at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, studying the great couturiers. He even learned how to make clothes with the help of the head of the costume department at the New York City Ballet, eventually creating a dress himself that he gave to his wife, Rebecca miller.

His sudden farewell to the cinema

Phantom Thread is not just an elegant and extravagant romance, because it gradually turns into a psychological confrontation of great emotional acuteness, between an obsessive tyrant and his rebellious muse. In front of Vicky Krieps, fascinating as an obstinate lover, Daniel Day-Lewis captivates in the role of a creator all in refined cruelty and vulnerability in one of the most beautiful films of love and creation. Unfortunately, this is his last role. The actor at the three Oscars has indeed decided at the age of 60 to put an end to his acting career after this final collaboration with the filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

He explained his early retirement to W magazine: “With Paul (Thomas Anderson), we laughed a lot before the shoot. Then suddenly, we stopped laughing, because we were overcome by a deep feeling of sadness. It took us by surprise: we did not understand what we had created. It was hard to live with. It still is. It hit me. I couldn’t even see the movie. “