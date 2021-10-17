what she can no longer stand in the competition and that she wishes to change

The Alexia Laroche-Joubert tornado is blowing over one of the oldest beauty pageants in the world: that of Miss France! Created in 1920 by Maurice de Waleffe under the title of “The most beautiful woman in France”, this competition has been broadcast on television since 1987 and inspired the creation of Miss Europe and Mister France. In France, the Miss France contest is a real institution. Geneviève de Fontenay held the reins of this well-established little machine for a long time before being replaced by Sylvie Tellier in 2002. And since 2007, it is even the latter who runs the company Miss France, headed by her friend Nicolas Coppermann in the presidency, the boss of Endemol.

However, in a press release published this Wednesday, October 13, we learned that the presidency of the company Miss France was now devolved to Alexia Laroche-Joubert. This ex-Endemol, who won her case against her former employer, has managed to make a place for herself in the small world of beauty queens. And she decided to impose some small changes, as she opened up in the Parisian.





It must be said that the CEO of Adventure Line Productions is a leading woman. As soon as her appointment was known, the producer of flagship programs of the PAF, unveiled the changes imposed in the competition, and which will be applied from the election of Miss France 2022 on December 11 in Caen. “I had a problem in previous editions: we were too much in a parade (…)

Read more on the website of Here

Adele: the pique of her son Angelo Adkins regarding his popularity

PHOTO Wanda Nara deceived? She violently settles accounts with her husband, footballer Mauro Icardi

VIDEO We are live: the very unfortunate mischievous slip of Léa Salamé in front of Marie-Anne Chazel and Régis Laspalès

Zinedine Zidane: his son Elyaz Zidane selected for the French under-17 team

PHOTO Karine Le Marchand shares a snapshot of her younger, she has not changed