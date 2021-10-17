when you drive, when you park … How to consume less?

Prices still rising. Fuel is more and more expensive for the French and the increase observed in recent weeks continues in October. According to data from the website carbu.com, a liter of Unleaded 98 currently costs 1.734 euros and that of Unleaded 95 is 1.671 euros. Diesel tops out at 1.575 euros, while BioEthanol E85 is 0.77 euros per liter.

For the French who do a lot of kilometers in the week, these continuous increases are really bad news, coupled with energy prices which are also on the rise. However, there are tips to save money on fuel and at the fuel pump, for example by opting for an E85 box, compatible with many models. Your behavior behind the wheel can also be adapted, if you want to consume less.





Save gas when driving

By definition, driving uses gasoline. If you can’t stop driving, or stay at 20 km / h all the time, take the right steps to reduce your fuel consumption. For example, the first thing to do is turn off your engine when you are stationary, when you are stuck at a red light or in a traffic jam. If you mostly drive in the city, remember to anticipate your braking and not to press the pedal at the very last moment. Many motorists have gotten into the habit of accelerating when they see a green light, even if it means driving just ahead when it turns orange or red.

Reducing your speed is also a good solution to save on your full tank of gasoline, because 10km / h less on the odometer saves you between three and five liters of fuel, on a journey of 500 kilometers. In the end, you waste less than five minutes on your travel time. If you adopt these good habits every day as soon as you get behind the wheel, you will quickly realize small savings on your gas tank. There are also reflexes to have when parking …