where did this strange Marvel character come from?

Frightening anti-hero, Venom detonates in the universe of the superheroes without fear and without reproach. An unusual character, appeared relatively recently.
You like muscles, acts of bravery, supermen (and women) bigger than life ? Then the world of superheroes is for you! And they are everywhere! In the comic books obviously and on the big screen, where they have the wind in their sails. With Shang-Chi, the first Asian vigilante of the Marvel universe, whose adventures in the cinema take your breath away. Or Black Panther, already cult, with two films soon on the clock. There is also Thor, made super-sexy by his performer Chris Hemsworth, or the band of the Avengers, with his cult villain, the impressive and immense Thanos. On television too, our friends rule the law, notably with the series Wandavision available on the Disney + platform and in which a powerful character from the MCU was cut during the cut. In short, there is no shortage of luminaries. At Marvel, however, there is one character that really clashes with you.
Venom, alien symbiotic organism
Its name is simple, short, and smack: Venom! Sorry ? Quite simply, Venom. On screen, fans know him as a shapeless and ominous black mass. Venom was born, like all the other heroes of his stable, in the pages of a comic book. But he is younger than many of his fellows. It was in 1984 that fans discovered him in issue 252 of The Amazing Spider-Man, before our young first reappeared several times in the following years. Very quickly become ultra-popular, Venom is a symbiotic alien organism from the planet Klyntar. For its survival, it must bond with a living being, which it colonizes in some way. In comics, they will be several to have the visit of this strange alien, even if this one is mainly related to the universe of Spider-Man.
Already a movie hero
On screen, Venom also had fun with several heroes. It thus appeared in Spider-Man 3 (2007), a sort of evil double from Peter Parker. Even the movie didn’t quite wow fans, the spider-man’s turned-black costume caused a stir. And this slimy being with the look of hell with his long teeth and his more than invasive tongue signed his comeback in 2018 with a solo adventure in which Tom Hardy makes his wild nature speak. Sign of its success, Venom 2 even hits theaters this Wednesday, October 20.