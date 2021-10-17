Which of these candidates will become Miss North this Saturday

They were 350 at the start. At the end of the preselections, the castings and the interviews, they are only fourteen. ” We have chosen the most complete: the prettiest, those with the most charm. But you also have to have a beautiful speech, a beautiful message to convey. Some have good studies, explains Anne-Sophie Sevrette, regional delegate Miss Nord – Pas-de-Calais since January. We have candidates who have great stories. A young lady works in mechanics and dreams of being an astronaut. Another plays basketball at a very good level. We have nurses and we know how important they were during this period; two physiotherapists; a candidate whose parents worked at the UN, who speaks five languages ​​and has traveled to twenty countries … “

All will participate in the regional election (the region within its former borders) organized this Saturday evening at the covered stadium in Liévin. After a year without an audience, “ there was a real craze. We have been full since the end of August. »That is 2,800 spectators: the hall is not at its full capacity because part of it is still used as a vaccinodrome.

Another element which is not as usual: the local elections not having been able to take place, the candidates do not represent a territory (Flanders, Sambre-Avesnois, Lille …) ” This will be sorted out next year. We resume on November 6 with the election of Miss Pévèle. “





Three hours of show

The competition is an evening show lasting over three hours. ” A show that we want to be beautiful, colorful, glittery, magical.

This year the main theme is cinema. The candidates will embody icons of French and international cinema », Announces Anne-Sophie Sevrette. The seven finalists will be chosen by the votes of the public. The jury will then render its verdict so that we know ” before 11:30 p.m. »Which of these fourteen girls succeeds Laura Cornillot and will represent our two departments in the Miss France election on December 11 at the Zénith in Caen.

Unlike last year, the regional ceremony is not broadcast anywhere. The voice of the North will nevertheless try to account for it.