“Why can’t we go to school?” The broken dreams of Afghan high school girls

Amena’s high school, an Afghan teenager in Kabul, was bombed in May, dozens of her classmates died but that had not deterred her from continuing her studies.

Today, like most high school students in the country, the Taliban forbid him to return to class.

“I wanted to study, see my friends and build my future, but now I am no longer entitled to it,” laments this sixteen-year-old girl, whom AFP met at her home in western Kabul.

“Since the arrival of the Taliban, I have been sad and angry,” she said.

On September 18, Afghanistan’s new Islamist rulers allowed male teachers and boys aged thirteen and over to return to secondary schools. But there was no question of teachers or young girls.

The Taliban later said older girls could return to secondary schools, which were already largely divided by gender, but only after “security” and tighter gender segregation were assured.

Young girls have been allowed to return to a few high schools – such as in Kunduz province, in the north – but the vast majority of them do not have access to classes in this country of about 39 million inhabitants, including in Kabul.

Primary schools have reopened their doors to all children.

– “Why can’t we study?” –

Amena lives not far from Sayed Al-Shuhada High School, where 85 people – mostly young girls – were killed in bomb attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

“Innocent girls have been killed,” Amena said, her eyes on the ground filled with tears. “I saw with my own eyes dying and injured girls. Despite that, I wanted to go back to school.”

Amena had to enter Year 1 and study her favorite subjects such as biology. Instead, she is secluded in the family home, with a few books and “nothing special to do.”

She dreamed of becoming a journalist but “now there is no more hope in Afghanistan”.

Her older siblings help her around the house, and from time to time she receives help from a psychologist who comes to see her younger sister, still traumatized by the attack on the school.

“My brother brings back history books and I read them,” says Amena. “And I always watch the news.” She doesn’t understand why girls are banned from secondary school.





“Girls also have the right to study. They are half of society. There is no difference between us,” she adds.

After the American invasion which ousted the Taliban in 2001, significant progress was made in the education of girls. The number of schools tripled and the literacy rate for women nearly doubled to 30% – however, the change was largely confined to cities.

“Afghan women have made great accomplishments over the past two decades,” said Nasrin Hasani, a 21-year-old teacher who taught pastho at a secondary school in Kabul and now helps elementary school students.

But the current situation has “undermined our morale and that of the students,” she added. “As far as I know, Islam has never stood in the way of women’s education and work.”

Ms Hasani has not received any direct threats from the Taliban, but Amnesty International has reported that a physical education teacher received death threats and was taken to a local court for teaching sports girls and boys.

The young woman, however, clings to the hope that the Taliban of 2021 are “a little different” from those who were in power between 1996 and 2001 and prohibited women from leaving their homes alone.

– Buried dreams –

Twelve-year-old Zainab remembers the day the boys were able to return to school. She looked at them out the window, with “an excruciating feeling.”

“I was happy at school,” she told AFP. “I could study all day and dream about the future. But now” things are getting worse by the day. ”

“If schools don’t reopen soon, the school year will be over and we won’t be able to move up to the next grade next year,” added the teenager, whose first name has been changed to protect her identity.

Zainab’s 16-year-old sister Malalay “doesn’t know how to express” her dismay. “I have feelings of hopelessness and fear,” she said between sobs, adding that she now finds it difficult to read her books.

She occupies her days with household chores. “We don’t go out, we don’t go to school and everything is bad for me,” she said.

“Men should not take away my rights. I have the right to go to school and university,” she said. “There are times when I don’t want to cry in front of my mother because there is a lot of pressure. All my dreams and plans are now buried. In the earth.”