Why does China want to build a spacecraft more than a kilometer long?

China has this year started thinking about how to make a huge spacecraft at least a kilometer long. But what can this astonishing project reveal?

In comparison, in Star Wars, the Interstellar Cruiser is 1.6 km long, the Super Star Destroyer Executor 19 km and the Death Star no less than 160 km! The Dune Heighliner is estimated to be 20 km long while the largest vessel imagined is the mother vessel of the film Independance Day with 24 km!

Closer to home and in real life, the Airbus A380 is only 73 m long and the largest existing aircraft is the Antonov An-225 with 84 m. As for the International Space Station, the ISS which orbits in space more than 400 km above our heads, it is “only” 110m long.. The future Chinese vessel would therefore be 10 times longer than this station.

Real project or mega buzz?

If Chinese ambitions in terms of space conquest are not new, they have accelerated considerably in recent years and these last six months in particular.

Since the 1960s the manned space market has been controlled and locked in by two nations, the United States and Russia. Despite a very strong appetite for everything that revolves around space and the conquest of space since the 1990s, China is hampered in its ambitions by an American law totally prohibiting NASA from collaborating with Beijing for fear of cyber- spying.

Question of prestige, or real interest, whatever the case, China decided to go it alone and undertook a real program of space conquest since the beginning of the 2000s. Thus, in 2003, a first manned flight could be completed and in 2011, the first Chinese space station, Tiangong 1, was put into orbit.

Denied access to the ISS by the Americans, Beijing then decided to build its own Chinese Space Station (CSS), also called “Celestial Palace”. The first module, Tianhe, was put into orbit on April 29, 2021 and only a few weeks later, on June 17, 3 taikonauts (Chinese astronauts) were able to join the station to perform various missions and experiments.

Located 425 km from Earth (against 408 km for the ISS), the Celestial Palace should ultimately be made up of three modules, be substantially equivalent to the ISS, but better equipped, better equipped, more modern and would be especially open to all UN member countries, without distinction. China’s ambition is to offer an alternative to the ISS which should gradually stop being used by 2025-2028 and thus be deorbited.

Big ships, big problems?

In parallel with all their projects already underway (therefore CSS, but also the conquest of the Moon or Mars), Beijing is also considering a titanic project on a scale never seen before.

For example, the Chinese National Foundation of Natural Sciences recently indicated in an interview with the South China Morning Post that it is working on a giant vessel project that is at least a kilometer long, or even longer if necessary (or possible. ..).

“Such a spacecraft is a major strategic aerospace equipment for the future use of space resources, the exploration of the mysteries of the universe and long-term maintenance in orbit” the foundation’s members told the Chinese daily.

The objective of this somewhat unimaginable vessel today will be to provide the whole world with a stable and sustainable platform to carry out previously impossible missions such as sending thousands of people on board.

Among the other activities mentioned, there is talk of a giant telescope that can replace the best known of all, Hubble, which must be desorbed in 2025 for lack of fuel, or the possibility of being used as a huge solar power plant that can return the energy directly to Earth via microwave beams. A technology already being tested by China and the United States.

If the various scientists interviewed do not see any real technical constraint in the realization of such a project, its cost and especially its construction question. How to assemble such a machine?

By way of comparison, the international space station, the ISS is only 110m long and its mass is already around 420 tons. It cost more than 150 billion dollars (about 127 billion euros) and its operating cost is about 3 billion per year (about 2.5 billion euros).

Currently, the Falcon Heavy rocket, one of the most powerful in the world, can carry “only” 63 tonnes of material per flight. If we stupidly multiply by 10 the size of the future Chinese intergalactic vessel compared to the ISS, the weight and especially the cost make you dizzy. Especially when we know that the budget allocated to research is for the moment only… 2 million euros! Such a ridiculous sum that one wonders if all this is really credible.

The project group is giving itself five years to study the interest and all the technical and technological possibilities of achieving such a feat.