Why Emmanuel Macron will be in Hauts-de-Seine this Saturday

Emmanuel Macron will be the first President of the Republic to participate in the commemorations of October 17, 1961. (© Ines Genetay – Chartres news)

Emmanuel Macron will be present Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the foot of the bridge Bezons To Doves (Hauts-de-Seine) in order to honor the memory of the demonstrators victims of police repression during the demonstrations of the FLN (National Liberation Front).

Another head of state, Francois Hollande in 2012, had already committed to to acknowledge the events. But on the occasion of 60e birthday of these events, it will be a real first this Saturday afternoon in the Lagravère departmental park located in the town of Doves.





October 17, 1961 was the day of a violent crackdown on Algerian demonstrators. The Republic must face this recent and still burning past. This is the condition for a peaceful future with Algeria and with our compatriots of Algerian origin. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2018

A first for a President of the Republic

Until then, no President of the Republic had associated himself with this day of memory. On the part of the current head of state, this gesture is part of a desire to commemorate the three key memorial dates recommended by the report Stora, named after its author, historian Benjamin Stora (the Evian accords of March, homage to the harkis on September 25 and October 17, 1961). A first step in recognizing the facts that took place on these dates.

Sunday, October 17, 2021, the city of Nanterre in collaboration with its associations will also organize a daytime from memory.

