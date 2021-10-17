Why Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will not play in the Spanish League on Sunday

Atlético de Madrid were to play in Granada and Real Madrid host Athletic Bilbao this Sunday on behalf of the 9th day in Spain, but the two Madrid clubs, co-leaders of the Championship with Real Sociedad at the start of the day , requested and obtained from La Liga the postponement of their matches.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Spanish league explained that these postponements were linked to “The extension by FIFA of the international period of the selections of Conmebol until Thursday evening October 14 (early in the morning of Friday 15, in Spain)” and the consequences of the late return of the South American internationals for their clubs which must play in the Champions League as of next Tuesday, Real at Chakhtior Donetsk, Atlético against Liverpool.
PSG did without its South American players, OL brought in Paqueta, decisive
Luis Suarez (Atlético), for example, played for Uruguay against Brazil (1-4), and Vinicius (Real) was on the Brazilian bench in the same match played on the night of Thursday to Friday.
Elsewhere in Europe, in France in particular, the clubs, subject to the same constraints, played their Championship matches normally. PSG against Angers (2-1), Friday, without Marquinhos, Neymar, Paredes and Messi. Lucas Paqueta, holder with Brazil against Uruguay, entered Saturday night at the end of the match with OL and largely contributed to his victory over Monaco (2-0).