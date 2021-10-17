Why Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid will not play in the Spanish League on Sunday

In a statement on Wednesday, the Spanish league explained that these postponements were linked to “The extension by FIFA of the international period of the selections of Conmebol until Thursday evening October 14 (early in the morning of Friday 15, in Spain)” and the consequences of the late return of the South American internationals for their clubs which must play in the Champions League as of next Tuesday, Real at Chakhtior Donetsk, Atlético against Liverpool.



