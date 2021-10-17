why the Moderna vaccine is no longer authorized for booster doses in France

Caution is surety mother for the Haute Autorité de santé. The French regulator decided, Friday, October 15, to no longer allow the injection of the product developed by Moderna for a booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is therefore used for the booster campaign for people over 65, the immunocompromised and their relatives, people at risk, such as obese and diabetics, as well as caregivers. If Moderna was also used until now, the HAS had not questioned it “so as not to disrupt the current campaign”. Franceinfo explains why the authority decided to suspend it.

Because Scandinavian countries are worried about heart risks

Beginning of October, Sweden and Finland have suspended the use of Moderna’s vaccine for those under 30, and Denmark and Norway have formally advised against it for those under 18. Iceland, for its part, has completely suspended the use of the messenger RNA product from the American laboratory as a booster dose. The reason ? A possible risk of inflammation of the myocardium, heart muscle, and pericardium, the membrane covering the heart. According to Swedish authorities, most of these inflammations are mild and go away on their own, but medical advice is recommended if symptoms occur. “In any event, these [les myocardites et péricardites] remain rare and self-limiting in almost all cases “, writes for its part the High Authority of health in its press release.

Because the European Medicines Agency has not given the green light

Usually, the Haute Autorité de santé waits for the opinion of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and then decides on the administration of a vaccine in France. The European regulator is due to make its decision on the administration of a booster dose with the Moderna vaccine at the end of October. “This will determine the target population for these injections and the amount of product needed”, specifies Dominique Le Guludec, President of the High Authority for Health, in Sunday Newspaper.

“In its opinion of October 6 on the recalls in the vaccination against Covid-19, the HAS recommended the use of Comirnaty [le nom commercial du vaccin Pfizer-BioNTech] following its obtaining of the marketing authorization (MA) in this extension of indication, without ruling out the use of Spikevax [Moderna] who doesn’t have it yet, wrote the HAS in its press release Friday. The announcements from various health authorities have highlighted the unknowns that remain. “





Because the indicators are good and France has no shortage of vaccines

There is no reason to make an urgent decision concerning the use of the Moderna vaccine as a booster dose since the indicators of the health situation are positive. According to figures from Public Health France as of October 16, the number of hospitalizations is down, with 6,437 people hospitalized because of Covid-19. And 4,679 new cases were identified on average over the previous seven days.

This corresponds to the objective set by Emmanuel Macron in his speech on November 24, 2020 to lift the conditions of confinement at the time and control the spread of the epidemic. “We have sometimes deviated from it [à la publication d’un avis avant l’EMA] in the emergency of the pandemic, but today the health situation is under control and it is important to return to normal rules “, explains Dominique Le Guludec in Sunday Newspaper.

Especially since France can count on many doses of the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech, pending the marketing of a booster dose of that produced by Moderna. France received 1.2 million doses this week, recalls The Parisian. In all the countries where the Moderna vaccine is suspended, that of Pfizer-BioNTech takes over. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 74% of the population in France has received full protection thanks to the various products placed on the market.