Why the Stade Vélodrome de Marseille will probably not be renamed after Bernard Tapie

Two weeks after the death of Bernard Tapie, a tribute will once again be paid at the Vélodrome stadium, this Sunday evening, October 17, on the occasion of the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Lorient. This is the first home meeting for OM since death of its former president, last October 3.

@OM_Officiel the only ultimate tribute would be to baptize the Vélodrome: Stade Vélodrome Bernard Tapie – Wade Babacar (@babswad) October 3, 2021

Since his disappearance, many voices have been raised to demand that the stadium be renamed in the name of Bernard Tapie. But this name change seems very complicated, if not impossible to achieve.

Renaming the Vélodrome stadium in whole or in part “Bernard Tapie” is an almost insurmountable step for the city of Marseille. It owns the stadium but is no longer a decision-maker since the enclosure has been managed by the Arema consortium since 2010. This consortium signed a contract with Orange in 2016, to rename the enclosure “Orange-Vélodrome”.

“The town hall of Marseille cannot say ‘tomorrow morning, it will be called the Bernard Tapie Vélodrome’. We cannot break a contract, we do not have this power”, explains Sébastien Jibrayel, sports assistant for the city of Marseille.

“The town hall wants there to be a Bernard-Tapie place in Marseille. We are thinking about it.” Sébastien Jibrayel, sports assistant to franceinfo

“Of course, this will be in consultation with the family. Bernard Tapie left his mark on our city, and the city wants to give it back to him “, adds the deputy.

This public-private partnership with the Arema consortium, which runs until 2045, guarantees 12 million annual revenue to the city of Marseille, part of which comes from “naming”. Orange pays around 2.5 million euros per year to have the right to add its name to the Stade Vélodrome, and this for another five years.

Money and football business therefore appear to be the main obstacles, regrets Jean-Michel Verne, author of two books on OM, including Investigating a club that drives you crazy (Solar, 2015). “It’s a shame that money dominates football like that, that we are dependent on contracts. The history of the Vélodrome has completely escaped the Marseillais”, he laments, pointing to the public-private partnership.





“The Marseille taxpayer is paying a fortune for the Vélodrome stadium and at the same time he cannot make decisions about renaming the stadium.” Jean-Michel Verne, author to franceinfo

The supporters are divided, recognizes Franck, who is part of the club of the “Old Guard”, whose members founded the Commando Ultras 84, the first group of ultras in France. “There are people who consider that we do not touch the Vélodrome, and others who say to themselves ‘why not rather the south turn, where everything started, or a grandstand’,” he explains.

“Personally, the stadium, I would have nothing against, but we should keep the name Vélodrome. A platform, that would be the minimum union”, he specifies. The south bend is the only grandstand in the stadium that does not bear a name.