Will our smartphones soon be able to use satellite communications to access the Internet?

Apple’s September 14 back-to-school conference was preceded by a crazy rumor. The iPhones would have been about to connect to satellites to make emergency calls using the services of the operator Globalstar. Even if Apple did not finally announce anything in this direction, the idea of ​​obtaining a satellite connection on a smartphone is no longer a science fiction issue.

Low orbit constellations will be favored

For starters, great strides have been made in recent years by the mobile phone industry to support more frequencies.

5G was indeed the opportunity to open up to millimeter waves which are between 24.5 and 27.5 GHz in Europe. However, they are close to certain bands such as the Ka, which is between 26.5 and 40 GHz, and which is used for High and Very High Speed ​​satellite. It would therefore not be impossible to connect smartphones to it.

There are still some technical difficulties. The problem is the distance between the terminals and the satellites that will act as base stations. The further away they are, the greater the latency. This is the reason why constellations in low orbit with latest generation satellites such as Starlink or OneWeb should be favored. Despite everything, they are located at an altitude of approximately 300 to 1,200 km. However, the terminals which are currently connected to it are massive and have large antennas.

Very limited flow rates

Will smartphones also be disfigured, thereby being disfigured?

Not necessarily. According to market players we have consulted, with small antennas, they could still benefit from satellite links. But the transmission power would be less and the flow limited.

“It’s a radio problem. To obtain very high speed, you need either large antennas like those used by Starlink users, or smart antennas to track the satellites ”, explains Eric Fournier, director of planning and international affairs at the ANFR (National Frequency Agency).

Two solutions that are currently impossible to integrate into consumer smartphones.

“We must then expect a flow of only a few hundred kilobits per second on an iPhone-type terminal. Uses are therefore more concentrated on voice, SMS, instant messaging and very low speed Internet ”, warns our expert.

IOT, roaming and emergency services could also benefit.

Also to discover in video:



A lot of standardization work

All the same, problems of interference and network settings remain to be resolved. Because the frequency bands of the constellations will be shared between satellite needs and mobile uses.

Satellite operators will also have to be in good standing in each country covered and have the rights to use their frequencies for both cases.

Finally, software updates will have to be undertaken in the network cores of telecom operators and on smartphones. The reaction times to establish communications will, for example, not be the same depending on whether they connect to earth base stations or to satellites. This is the reason why we have to standardize everything.

The integration of the satellite component in 5G has progressed enormously during the definition of Release 17 on which the group of 3GPP is currently working, one of the work coordinators told us.

All the specifications part, as well as the impacts on the architecture have already been specified. It remains to settle the fate of the protocols and the consequences on the access network. It is underway, with a probable outcome in March 2022.

Finally, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) should also define satellite interfaces for 5G by 2024. Subsequently, if 6G is chosen, satellite communications should play an even more important role.

Towards satellite and mobile convergence

There is, for the first time, a unanimity and an understanding of the actors of the satellite and those of the mobile telephony, whereas they were opposed until then to take away frequencies.

“The challenge now is to provide connectivity anywhere in the world, and to go beyond the limits of terrestrial networks. However, only the satellite can provide such extensive coverage ”, emphasizes Eric Fournier.

This is probably why Patrick Drahi, boss of the Altice * group, and owner in particular of the operator SFR, is now seeking to round up the satellite operator Eutelsat. Not to mention that satellite is also used to access Very High Speed ​​fixed Internet for those who cannot benefit from optical fiber.

As for smartphone manufacturers, Apple is surely not the only manufacturer to think about it either. We can expect to see demonstrations from Mobile World Congress 2022, at the latest during the 2023 edition. With the prospect of marketing the first consumer smartphones with satellite links from the following year.

In spite of everything, the thorny question will arise of knowing how to market this additional service. Will it be offered as a paid option with the risk of becoming a bonus for wealthy users who want to connect everywhere, including from their yacht? Could it be reserved for companies? Everything will undoubtedly depend on the uses offered, initially. Telecom operators will in any case have to find an economic model.

* 01net.com is published by a subsidiary of NextRadioTV, itself owned by Altice Media