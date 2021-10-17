With “Easy on me” Adele broke a new record

First single from his next album 30, Easy on Me was listened to 24 million times the day it was released on Spotify – with at least 3.2 million plays in the UK alone, again a record.

MUSIC – Fifteen Grammy Awards, an Oscar and a series of records broken in the musical universe, to which was added a little last: his title Easy on Me released on October 15 became the most streamed track on the Spotify streaming platform in 24 hours.

The previous record was held by Korean group “BTS” with the track Butter and its 11 million plays in 24 hours.

“This is the first song I wrote on the album, it’s wonderful that it becomes the first single,” reacted Adele in a BBC interview on the day of the song’s release. It’s a “very ‘me’ song,” she continued, “after such a long absence this is probably what people expected the most from my songs”.





Adele of all records

This success is hardly surprising for the British artist. Since the beginning of her career, she has established herself as an essential voice of her generation, an impression that has only been confirmed over the course of her albums and singles which have almost all broken records.

Thus, his second opus 21 released in 2012, is the best-selling album of the decade in the world. He remained at the top of the American Billboard chart for 24 weeks, breaking the record previously held by Withney Houston. The titles Set Fire to the Rain, Rolling in The Deep and Someone Like You all entered the top 10 as soon as they were released, unheard of for a female artist.

In 2015, his third album 25 enjoyed similar success: 2.3 million copies were sold in three days in the United States, unprecedented in the music industry in fifteen years. Hello, the flagship song of the album, for its part beats the record of views on YouTube – previously held by Gangnam Style– and also crushes the number of listeners on streaming platforms with more than 20.4 million in one week. An almost insignificant figure next to those of Easy on Me in one day…

