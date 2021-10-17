without justice, no peace

Editorial of the “World”. Civil peace and stability or truth and justice? Would the Lebanese have to resolve this difficult dilemma? This is what their political leaders would have them believe, who have never ceased to hinder the investigation led by Judge Tarek Bitar into the explosion in the port of Beirut, on the questionable grounds that it would be “Politicized”. They are ready to do anything to prevent him from moving forward in establishing a judicial truth about this tragedy caused by the storage of large quantities of ammonium nitrate, for more than seven years and without precautionary measures, at the seen and with the knowledge of the authorities, which killed more than two hundred people on August 4, 2020.

The politico-judicial showdown initiated by the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements is the last act in a campaign to dismiss the courageous magistrate. After the warnings addressed to the judge, Hezbollah raised the threat of a “Fitna”, a division between the Lebanese. This sadly materialized, Thursday, October 14, by armed clashes on the sidelines of a demonstration between supporters of the Shiite tandem and those of the Lebanese Forces, the party of Samir Geagea from a former Christian militia, along of the old demarcation line between West Beirut and East Beirut during the civil war (1975-1990), at the cost of seven dead and thirty wounded.

Derail the investigation

The Shiite tandem knew that by calling on its supporters to demonstrate against Judge Bitar, in the heart of Beirut, it was reactivating the old community reflexes and political polarization already revived by the economic crisis and the explosion in Harbor. Samir Geagea, eager to stand as a bulwark against Hezbollah and leader of the Christian camp, rushed into this breach by calling on his supporters not to give in to the “Intimidation”. He demands the continuation of an investigation which will, in his eyes, shed light on Hezbollah’s responsibility for the tragedy.





Hezbollah has shown that it is ready to do anything to derail the investigation. Samir Geagea, he will have to reckon with the Christian forces. In a country where violence is often used as a means of resolving political conflicts, there is a fear that the gears may set in place towards a new civil war. To activate it, it would only take a decision by foreign sponsors to support an escalation.

No mood

The Shiite tandem is back on the political offensive. His ministers will boycott government meetings as long as Judge Bitar is in office, at the risk of paralyzing the cabinet and, with it, the implementation of the reforms Lebanon needs to emerge from the crisis, and the elections scheduled for the spring. 2022. Politicians of all stripes will have no qualms about scuttling a magistrate whom they have never ceased to scold and an investigation which they fear will establish their respective responsibilities.

The families of the victims and civil society warn: sacrificing Judge Bitar would spell the end of an investigation which serves as a test for the independence of the judiciary and to lay the foundations for a culture of responsibility at the head of the Lebanese state. This sacrifice of justice and truth will bring neither stability nor civil peace to Lebanon. On the contrary, it will strengthen the impunity enjoyed by the barons of political cartels to evade their mission of general interest in favor of power wars which often end in violence.