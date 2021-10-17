Woman beheaded in Agde: the suspect indicted for murder

The victim’s autopsy, the prosecutor revealed, “confirms that death is due to beheading“.

The 51-year-old man, a former boxer for a time National Front candidate in the North, was the former husband of the housekeeper of this septuagenarian.

In 2020, “the victim had fired this cleaning lady, suspecting her husband, who was in custody, of having stolen money from her while he was doing odd jobs at her house“, had specified the prosecutor of Béziers, Raphaël Balland, Friday.

Those are the “many CCTV images“which notably confused the suspect, as well as”numerous mixed DNA traces of the victim and the suspect“.

But the man did not stop, in police custody, “say that he does not remember anything and that he has suffered for years from neurological disorders caused by boxing“, Mr. Balland told the press on Saturday.

The prosecutor entrusted the investigating judge with the task of “having all the necessary medical expertise carried out concerning the reality and the consequences of the neurological and memory disorders invoked”.





“He claims to remember nothing and this is confirmed by his wife, further indicated the prosecutor of Béziers. On the day of the events, in the morning, he went to his psychiatrist as he used to do.“

In his house, investigators discovered walls covered with repositionable papers. His wife clarified “that he needed all this so that he knew what he had to do throughout his day“.

According to the prosecutor, the couple had been separated for 18 months “but she took care of it on a daily basis to make sure everything was fine“.

Firefighters discovered the decapitated retiree at her home in Adge around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Fifty police officers were mobilized on this single case for three days. Less than 24 hours later, they arrested the suspect.

“We had to go very fast, insisted prosecutor Balland, car information essential to the investigation had been revealed in the media and could have endangered the results of the research. “