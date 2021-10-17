Worrisome disappearance in the Tarn: a call for witnesses launched to find a 13-year-old teenager

The Tarn gendarmerie is calling for witnesses to help them in their search to find Maeva Antolin, a 13-year-old teenager who disappeared between Graulhet and Albi in Occitania on June 14.

Last seen on June 14, at the Graulhet bus station. The Tarn gendarmerie is looking for Maeva Antolin, j13 year old young girl not found since.

Maeva was supposed to take a bus

A press release was released this Friday, October 15 on social networks: “On Monday June 14 at 8 am, when she had to go by bus to her home in Albi from the Graulhet bus station, Maeva Antolin no longer gives news. That day, she was last seen by a friend, dropping her off at the bus station. ” The gendarmerie indicates that she has already run away in the past.

After several months of research in this disappearance, considered a fugue, the public prosecutor's office of Castres decided to issue a call for witnesses in order to find the young girl.





The description given for Maeva Antolin is as follows: “Thin, curly, measuring about 1m65, Mediterranean type”. According to the gendarmerie she wore the following clothes on the day of her disappearance: “A black T-shirt, black leggings with green bands and a black leather jacket”.

Anyone in possession of information is asked to dial 17 or contact the Graulhet gendarmerie on 05 63 34 17 17.