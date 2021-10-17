Xbox Game Pass: The Best-Selling Video Game of All Time Comes to the PC Catalog!

In the absence of Minecon in physics, since last year we have been entitled to announcements for the license via a Minecraft Live. The second edition took place this Saturday, and it allowed announcements regarding the future of the main game. He will soon be entitled to an update Caves & Cliffs: Part II to create mountains and deep territories more ambitious than ever. And after that, in 2022, update 1.19 dubbed Wild Update introduce a new swamp biome, a monster called Guardian, safes on the boats, mangroves, mud blocks, toads and tadpoles or even a character requested by fans called Allay.

And for those who don’t yet have the best-selling game of all time in their collection, which has already sold over 200 million copies, Mojang has good news. Minecraft will join the Xbox Game Pass for PC as of November 2, via a Minecraft: PC Bundle including the Java Edition and Bedrock Edition ! It was already available in the Xbox Game Pass for console and will therefore be able to be tried by a whole new audience. However, we do not yet have any news regarding accessibility via the Xbox Cloud Gaming.





You can take advantage of everything that the service offers through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at € 12.99 per month.