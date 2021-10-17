More

    XXL tifos, banners, messages … The magnificent tribute of the Vélodrome and the players to Bernard Tapie

    News


    Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

    The evening promised to be very emotional on the Vélodrome side. For the first time since the death of Bernard Tapie two weeks ago, OM played a match in their compound, a few days a charity meeting for Unicef. The Marseille public therefore awaited this Sunday and the match against Lorient to pay tribute to the Boss. This was obviously done with great emotion.

    The evening began with a giant portrait of Bernard Tapie displayed on the center circle throughout the pre-game. Subsequently, a historic member of the South Winners read a tribute to Bernard Tapie while the players warmed up wearing a tribute t-shirt to the former president of OM. The entry of the players was obviously the most awaited moment, with banners with the clear message: “With you we have reached the heights, we will always be grateful” or “On our jersey and in our hearts, your star will shine forever” . Before the two stands unveil two huge Tifos

    Tributes from the Velodrome for Tapie

    to summarize

    While Bernard Tapie died two weeks ago now, the public at the Vélodrome was able to pay tribute to him during the meeting between OM and Lorient. It was the first match in Ligue 1 at home since the death of the Marseille boss.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlehis family calls to “put aside hatred”
    Next article[MHSC-RCL] Valère Germain smashes the arbitration of Florent Batta

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC