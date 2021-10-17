XXL tifos, banners, messages … The magnificent tribute of the Vélodrome and the players to Bernard Tapie

Zapping Eleven Mondial Juventus – Chelsea: the Blues to assert their status?

The evening promised to be very emotional on the Vélodrome side. For the first time since the death of Bernard Tapie two weeks ago, OM played a match in their compound, a few days a charity meeting for Unicef. The Marseille public therefore awaited this Sunday and the match against Lorient to pay tribute to the Boss. This was obviously done with great emotion.

The evening began with a giant portrait of Bernard Tapie displayed on the center circle throughout the pre-game. Subsequently, a historic member of the South Winners read a tribute to Bernard Tapie while the players warmed up wearing a tribute t-shirt to the former president of OM. The entry of the players was obviously the most awaited moment, with banners with the clear message: “With you we have reached the heights, we will always be grateful” or “On our jersey and in our hearts, your star will shine forever” . Before the two stands unveil two huge Tifos

Tributes from the Velodrome for Tapie

#OMFCL : “Tomorrow, in this stadium, your sons, your daughters, our children will continue to challenge the world”, Franck, member of the South Winners rereads the speech written by all the groups of supporters #OM #TeamOM – La Provence OM (@OMLaProvence) October 17, 2021

#OMFCL : Bernard Tapie, “On our jersey and in our hearts your star will shine forever”, new CU banner #TeamOM #OM pic.twitter.com/EAgPoJftuH – La Provence OM (@OMLaProvence) October 17, 2021