your astrological forecast, sign by sign, from October 16 to 22

New week, new astrological forecasts… Sign by sign, discover your horoscope trends. Friendship, love, work, health: what does your Heaven have in store for you from October 16 to 22?

This new week is pivotal. These are the last days when the sign of Libra is in the spotlight, before Scorpio takes over. If, like Christophe Maé, you were born on October 16, happy birthday and find out what the next few days have in store for you. And whatever your day of birth, here is, sign by sign, the color of your astrological sky, from Saturday 16 to Friday 22 October.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A recent romance? You may be entitled to a statement. If a professional complication arises, do not hesitate to ask for your knowledge: a relationship will help you see more clearly.

The board. Take action!

Taurus (April 21-May 21)

You are on the defensive, even aggressive. Has your alter ego made derogatory remarks? On the professional side, check your records: a mistake would embarrass everyone.

The board. We re-motivate!

Gemini (May 22-June 21)

Don’t want to take the lead? So, take advantage of these few days to have fun. Communicate your gaiety to your other half, to your friends. It is also a good time to learn or deepen a method.

The board. Write down your ideas and maintain your contacts.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Looks like you don’t like a reorganization. Are you changing offices? Either way, you will soon find your marks. And if you have to talk about a hot topic at home, try to wait until November 06.

The board. Let the storm pass.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Soft, warm at home. This reassurance replenishes you after busy days. Have you been made a promise? You can believe it.

The board. Take advantage of an improvement to move forward.





Virgo (August 24-September 22)

The transformations? They arrive. Persevere in your efforts and your steps… In short, we are not wavering! If you’ve promised something to your other half, keep your commitment.

The board. Stay the course.

Libra (September 23-October 23)

You smile and talk a lot. We appreciate you and these contacts will be positive. A great harmony, projects … Whether your story is recent or not, there is happiness to be taken.

The board. Love!

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A canceled order, a slow response … And if your partner takes your head for the hassle of everyday life instead of comforting you, it’s really the pompom!

The board. Patience.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You love him, he loves you… it’s a rolling story. Think you deserve a bonus? Ask for it! If you have a cause to defend, your arguments will be convincing.

The board. Take your important steps.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20)

We won’t let go. Here you are given a file that looks like a puzzle. Courage! Has your other half broken your word? If it’s tense between you, the words on the tip of your tongue won’t help.

The board. Mollo!

Aquarius (January 21-February 18)

Love and friendship are in good shape. Smile the solos, because it is quite possible that we want to approach you. Speaking at the right time with convincing words… If you pass a job interview, your profile will be remembered.

The board. Action!

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

If you are not at your best, know that you will be back fishing in December. Romantic, friendly and professional encounters may change the course of your life. So, are you smiling?

The board. We continue !