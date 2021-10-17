Yvelines: a 3-year-old child found wandering in pajamas in the street, he ends up at the police station

the essential

A three-year-old child was found in pajamas, wandering in a street around 7 am, this Sunday, October 17, in Plaisir, in the Yvelines. He was taken care of by police, and ended his night at the police station.

While performing his service this Sunday, October 17, a bus driver saw a three-year-old boy wandering around 7 a.m. near the town hall of Plaisir, in the Yvelines. The child was simply dressed in pajamas and was walking in the street barefoot, report our colleagues from the Parisian.

The bus driver picked up the little boy, before taking him to the town police station. The police took charge of the child, who was sleeping peacefully at the police station shortly after 9 a.m., according to information reported by the Parisian.





This morning, the police could not find the address of the little boy’s home, and began a neighborhood investigation, to no avail. The parents finally came forward in the late morning, a few hours after the child was picked up by the police. It remains to be seen what the 3-year-old boy was doing at this hour, wandering the street early on a Sunday morning.