Zaz makes touching confidences in 50mn Inside

This Saturday, October 16, Zaz made touching confidences in the TF1 show, 50mn Inside. It is also an opportunity to share a little more about his difficulty in accepting the love of others.
Zaz is back! After three years of absence, the 41-year-old singer returns with an album symbolically baptized Isa, in reference to her real first name, Isabelle. After many successes in France and internationally, the artist wants more than anything to return to his roots, and thus regain possession of his true identity. “I was caught in a whirlwind. I was living a dream and I couldn’t take care of Isa”, she conceded in Telematin, on France 2. “Always doing things and being on stage “, Zaz forgot the essentials and ended up losing steam: “And then there was a kind of mission that I had set myself to have to save the world… And in fact, it’s exhausting and besides, you don’t make it. ” This is how the “need to stop” imposed itself on her.
Zaz’s big comeback on the music scene
This Saturday, October 16, on the occasion of the release of his fifth album next week, Zaz was the guest of Nikos Aliagas in 50mn Inside. The interpreter of I want lent herself to the mythical face-to-face of the TF1 show, based on five important dates in her life. The opportunity to look back on all the meetings she has had the chance to make since the start of her career, especially those with big names in song like Julien Clerc with whom she worked in 2014. Many have more than once complimented Zaz on his talent. But the singer admits it: it is very difficult for her to hear the compliments.
“I was in a panic!”
“Taking love is hard for me“, she confided to Nikos Aliagas. And to clarify her thoughts with an anecdote on the day when the members of her team wanted to please her by giving her a gift of a bicycle. A touching attention which nevertheless has put Zaz in all his forms: “When they gave me the bike, I ran away! I was in a panic, I didn’t know what to do.“Modesty or humility? One thing is certain, in the meantime Zaz has learned to tame his true nature:”I have since advanced. I’m less like that, I’m learning“, she believes. During this three-year hiatus, the 41-year-old artist seems to have worked on herself, to better come back with an album”very personal“.