Zazie upset: the coach of The Voice All Stars bursts into tears after a tribute to Maurane

During the semi-final of The Voice All Stars, broadcast on Saturday, October 16, 2021, coach Zazie was moved to tears in front of the performance of Gjon’s Tears who covered a song by her great friend, Maurane.

The emotion was palpable on the set of The Voice All Stars Saturday, October 16, 2021, during the performance of Gjon’s Tears. The talent of Zazie’s team has indeed taken over the song On a prelude by Bach, by Maurane. A service that was very fair for his coach who failed to hold back tears. “It’s a more fragile, calmer title, it’s a real challenge and a real risk for the public to see me in this form.“, explained the candidate, during the rehearsals. For his part, for Zazie, these rehearsals were touching since she necessarily thought a lot about her great friend, the singer who died in May 2017, at the age of only 57. “It’s very moving, I’m a little moved too because I think of my friend and she would have loved to hear you sing. “

During the performance of Gjon’s Tears, all the coaches were moved. For Zazie, it was even impossible to hold back the tears. At the end of the song, Nikos recalled how much Maurane was a great artist. “A virtuoso on a Maurane track, who we think about very hard this evening“, he commented before saluting the memory of the”Magnificent“singer. Once she had recovered from her emotions, it was Zazie’s turn to speak. Once again, she paid tribute to Maurane.

Zazie paid tribute to Maurane

“There are three hearts that beat in this song, there is the little Jean-Sébastien Bach, who made this prelude, the biggest hitmaker in the world. Then there is Maurane, my friend, a magnificent artist … I miss her …“Zazie said with tears in her eyes. She then confessed that she had imposed this title on her young talent.”It doesn’t happen to me often. But I wanted to see your heart bare. […]This emotion that overwhelms me, it is you who provoked it to me, not the other two.“Unfortunately, despite his good performance, Gjon’s Tears failed to qualify.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge