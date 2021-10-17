Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet … The “Dune” team visiting London

The “Dune” team was at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday afternoon.

The actors of “Dune” have once again given an excellent lesson in style. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson and Sharon Duncan-Brewster were in London on Sunday afternoon to present the feature film by Denis Villeneuve, also present, at the BFI London Film Festival. The festival closes Sunday after ten days of competition.





The 25-year-old American actress wore an open-back crop top in metallic chains and a plaid wrap skirt. The 42-year-old “Aquaman” performer opted for a three-piece plaid suit. Dressed in a blue toile de Jouy suit, the film’s protagonist was pictured alongside Rebecca Ferguson, dressed in a chic white ensemble. Sharon Duncan-Brewster donned a long black dress, belted at the waist.

The entire cast posed outdoors, in front of the legendary London Ferris wheel, the London Eye. The film is still highly anticipated in the UK. It will be released in English theaters on October 22.

On October 10, “Dune” accumulated 2.21 million admissions and was obviously at the top of the French box office.