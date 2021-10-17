Zidane praises Benzema and wants to see him Ballon d’Or!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Bayern: an ultra favorite for the final victory?

While support continues to flow for Karim Benzema for the Golden Ball, Zinédine Zidane’s reaction was also eagerly awaited. Unsurprisingly, the 1998 World Champion gave his full support to his former protégé and took the opportunity to praise him again.

Zidane votes Benzema!

In an interview with Téléfoot, the former Real Madrid coach hopes to see his compatriot win the famous distinction: “Right now he’s on cloud nine. I would give him the Ballon d’Or. Benzema deserves to win this Ballon d’Or. He’s an incredible player, I had the great honor of coaching him. He knows how to do everything in the field. He is above, and I hope he can be rewarded with this Ballon d’Or“He thus launched. As a reminder, the identity of the winner will be revealed on November 29 from the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Boss Zidane votes Benzema of course The campaign continues #BenzemaBallonDor pic.twitter.com/DDVyiJ4stw

– NC (@ NC_69_) October 17, 2021