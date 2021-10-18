🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: the daily number of deaths in Russia worries

Although the epidemic situation in France is rather favorable, the number of contaminations has started to rise again in recent days. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

11:25 a.m.

Fully vaccinated foreigners from eight countries will be able to return, from Tuesday, October 19, to the city-state of Singapore.

For months, Singapore adopted a “zero Covid” strategy by closing its borders, carrying out an intense tracing policy and imposing a containment of the population according to the evolution of the epidemic.

More than 80% of the inhabitants of the age of being being being now fully vaccinated, the authorities of this rich international financial and commercial center wish to revive the economy.





6:50 a.m.

The Brazilian Senate announced on Sunday the postponement of a day, from Tuesday to Wednesday, of the long-awaited disclosure of a report of a commission of inquiry supposed to incriminate Jair Bolsonaro for his policies deemed irresponsible and “criminal” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The senators wanted to have an additional day to debate the content of this 1,000-page report, which will finally be “read on Wednesday by the rapporteur Renan Calheiros”, announced the chairman of the committee, Omar Aziz, on Twitter.

And the vote for the committee’s approval of this report, initially scheduled for Wednesday, will take place the following week, on October 26, he added.

6:20 a.m.

Russia surpassed the symbolic threshold of a thousand daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, a sign of an epidemic in full swing against a background of sluggish vaccination of the population and very limited restriction measures.

The official government count shows 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new contaminations, records for the third consecutive day. Russia is the country hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus.