🚨 PSG – Leipzig: Pochettino gives a big info on the Mauro Icardi case

It was a preparation for the match that promised to be fairly calm with an admittedly controversial victory against Angers, but which allowed Paris to prepare more calmly for the reception of Leipzig. But PSG is not a club like any other and there is never a shortage of twists and turns. The proof with the Mauro Icardi affair, the Argentine striker victim of couple problems exposed by his partner Wanda Nara. Party in Milan yesterday and already exempt from training, Icardi was still missing today. In front of the press, Pochettino did not cut to questions on the subject.

Pochettino responds on Icardi

And the Argentine technician announced that despite the absence of training over the last two days, Mauro Icardi would be in the group. Without knowing if, on the other hand, he will be willing to evolve in the field or not. “Mauro has personal problems, he couldn’t train today. He will be on the list for tomorrow, we’ll see tonight if he can play, ”Pochettino said.



