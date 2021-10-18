14 years in prison for Jade and a broken family

When the decision was announced after 8 p.m., screams and tears were heard outside the room. It must be said that relatives had come to attend this hearing, uncles, aunties, cousins, some collapsed at the exit, there were several discomforts. The deputy prosecutor immediately called for help, two fire engines arrived very quickly.

Jade was sentenced to 14 years in prison, indicating that the intentional act thesis was upheld by the three-judge juvenile court. Defense lawyers tried unsuccessfully to prove it was an accidental shot. A weapon belonging a priori to the dad, recovered by the teenager in July 2020, and intended for the boyfriend who wanted it according to what emerges from the investigation. But the mother, having discovered it in the car in the parking lot of Destreland, would have liked to seize it. An argument would have followed, with physical exchanges. Then the drama …

But the prosecution has brought other elements undermining this version, he spoke with arguments of premeditation. In its intimate conviction, the court opted for this hypothesis. Intentional homicide therefore. The defense has already indicated that it will appeal this decision.





As he had indicated from the beginning, the defense lawyer Maître Bertrand Burman, who came from Paris, did not speak until after the decision. He intends to appeal:

The lawyer for the civil party was surprised by this heavy sentence. President Roland Ezelin speaks of a family tragedy: