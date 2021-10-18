27 or 34 inches, LG gaming screens (144 Hz, IPS) drop sharply on Amazon

Let gamers rejoice, today they can grab two great LG gaming monitors at two great prices.

Good news if you were looking for a very versatile gaming monitor, now is the time to go. Amazon is releasing two nice promotions on 27-inch and 34-inch references from LG’s “UltraGear” range. In detail, you will first find the LG UltraGear 27GN850-B at 299 euros instead of 429 at its launch to touch up a historic low for this model. If you prefer larger, you can get your hands on the LG UltraGear 34GN73A-B at only 349 euros against 449 euros initially, again it finds its historic low price.

Take advantage of the offer on the LG UltraGear 27GN850-B

Take advantage of the offer on the LG UltraGear 34GN73A-B

LG UltraGear: screens for playing or working

LG’s UltraGear range is fairly comprehensive and well thought out with models for all uses. However, some models find better positioning than others and this is particularly the case of these references 27GN850-B and 34GN73A-B which shine by their versatility / price ratio, especially with these Amazon promotions.

The monitors are adorned with IPS HDR 144 Hz panels. On the 27GN850-B model, you will have a diagonal of 27 inches in 16: 9 format for a QHD definition of 2560 x 1440. The 34GN73A-B is admired on 34 inches in format 21: 9 with an FHD definition of 2560 x 1080, note that the screen is curved on the latter for a little more immersion.





Thanks to 144 Hz, these two screens will in any case be perfectly suited to video games. A high refresh rate is standard on gaming monitors today, and that clearly makes the difference. If the most picky players prefer 240 Hz, 144 Hz is already more than enough. Going from 144 Hz to 240 Hz changes the experience only slightly, where going from 60 to 144 Hz is particularly noticeable. Like all high refresh rate displays, they support FreeSync and are compatible with G-Sync.

Moreover, with their definitions and formats, these two screens are also perfectly suited to office tasks. Thanks to the higher definition of the first and the format of the second, it will be very easy to put two windows side by side to work efficiently. Not to mention that the 144 Hz and the IPS panel allow superior visual comfort.

Finally, to complete this beautiful picture, the two screens are mounted on feet which allow the screen to be adjusted in height and are “tilt”. They can also rotate in portrait mode if you want to use them as a secondary screen. In short, these are very well thought out screens that will be able to meet the vast majority of uses.

