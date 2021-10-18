UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EU has exported more than a billion doses of vaccines in 10 months, Valneva announces results “positive“For its vaccine candidate, 4.89 million deaths worldwide … Le Figaro takes stock this Monday, October 18 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

41 deaths in 24 hours, 6,468 hospitalized patients

The epidemic stabilizes on Monday, after several weeks of decline. 41 people have died in the past 24 hours, according to the report from Public Health France. 6,468 patients are currently hospitalized – they were 6,448 on Sunday. 277 new patients were counted on Monday. 1,049 people are treated in intensive care, including 67 arrivals since the day before.

The curve of hospitalized patients as of Monday, October 18. Public health France

Incidence rate and number of positive cases are increasing

For the first time since mid-August, the incidence rate started to rise again last week, with an increase of 11%, according to figures from Public Health France published on Sunday evening, or 48.5 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants (against 43 at the end of last week). The alert threshold, located at 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has not been crossed, but it is approaching dangerously and about twenty departments are already exceeding it. As for the number of new contaminations, it is up 35% compared to last Sunday. The number of positive cases increases notably in the 60-79 age group: + 21.4% in one week.

EU exported more than a billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines

The EU exported more than a billion doses of anti-Covid vaccines in the space of 10 months, to more than 150 countries, announced Monday the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a short video online . The Twenty-Seven have delivered to date around 87 million doses to low and middle-income countries through the UN-led international Covax program, and the EU will give them “over the next few monthsAt least 500 million additional doses, added Ursula von der Leyen.

UK government under pressure to respond to rising contamination

Despite a vigorous vaccination campaign, the United Kingdom is facing a number of Covid-19 infections among the highest in Europe and growing, questioning the very liberal health policy of the government of Boris Johnson. For two weeks, new contaminations have fluctuated between 35,000 and 45,000 daily cases, with an incidence rate of 410 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on October 12, much higher than in the rest of Europe and nearly 10 times more than in France (44). Only Romania, Serbia and the Baltic countries are in a worse situation.

These infection rates are approaching those of the violent wave of last winter, although deaths and hospitalizations remain much lower. They do not seem to worry Boris Johnson too much, whose government in July lifted most of the remaining restrictions, when many European countries introduced health passes, and is now looking into the post-pandemic.





Colin Powell, Secretary of State under George W. Bush, died of Covid-19

Former Secretary of State under George W. Bush, Colin Powell, has died at the age of 84 from “complications related to Covid-19His family announced Monday. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a great AmericanThey said in a statement. Colin Powell was the first African-American to hold the post of Chief of the Defense Staff, before becoming head of US diplomacy under the Republican presidency of George W. Bush.

Valneva announces results “positive “For its vaccine candidate

The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva reported results on Monday “positive initialsAs part of its phase 3 trials for its candidate vaccine against Covid-19, which immediately jumped its title by more than 30% on the Paris Stock Exchange. This announcement comes a little more than a month after the termination by the British government of its contract for 100 million doses, which had caused the title of Valneva to fall heavily on the stock market. The French government then assured that the European Union was still interested in Valneva’s vaccine and was continuing its negotiations.

Brazil: slight postponement of a parliamentary report incriminating Bolsonaro

The Brazilian Senate announced Sunday evening the postponement of a day, from Tuesday to Wednesday, of the long-awaited disclosure of a report of a commission of inquiry incriminating President Jair Bolsonaro for his policies deemed irresponsible and “criminalDuring the pandemic. Senators want an extra day to debate the content of this 1,000-page report, which will then be voted on by the committee on October 26. It is expected to include at least 11 charges against the president, including “homicide by omission“,”quackery” and “crime against humanity», According to rapporteur Renan Calheiros. Several ministers and three sons of Jair Bolsonaro are also allegedly implicated.

Singapore: end of quarantine for travelers from eight countries

Fully vaccinated travelers from eight countries will be able, as of Tuesday, to travel to Singapore without having to undergo a quarantine, the city-state now intending to live with the coronavirus. For months, Singapore, where more than 80% of people of age to be vaccinated, adopted a strategy “zero CovidBy closing its borders, carrying out an intense tracing policy and imposing containment depending on the evolution of the epidemic.

4.89 million deaths worldwide

The pandemic has killed at least 4,895,733 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources. The United States is the most bereaved country with 724,317 dead, followed by Brazil (603,282), India (452,290), Mexico (284,381) and Russia (224,310). The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.