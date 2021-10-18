5.2 tons of cocaine seized from a Spanish sailboat

Portuguese authorities seized 5.2 tons of cocaine aboard a sailboat, flying the Spanish flag, off the coast of Portugal, during a joint operation which led to the arrest of two Spaniards and a Peruvian, have they announced Monday. This capture of 183 bundles of cocaine, exhibited in the Portuguese Navy’s military base located in the southern suburbs of Lisbon, represents “largest drug seizure in Portugal in the last 15 years», Declared the director of the Portuguese judicial police, Luis Neves.

“This is a big blow for those who want to flood Europe with cocaine“, He underlined during a press conference on this operation”White tide”, Carried out in cooperation with the Spanish authorities and with the support of the US Federal Anti-Drugs Agency (DEA) and the UK Crime Control Agency (NCA). The three men arrested on Saturday, with the help of the Portuguese Navy and Air Force, are suspected of belonging to a powerful criminal network which organizes trafficking in large quantities of cocaine between Latin America and the ‘Europe.





Among them is a drug trafficker already known to the authorities and “who was the subject of an arrest warrant“Since March, the Spanish authorities said in a statement. Cooperation between the two Iberian countries “allows us to send a clear message to traffickers: it will not be easy to traffic in Spain and Portugal“, Said the head of the central narcotics squad of the Spanish police, Commissioner Antonio Martinez Duarte. Last Friday, the Spanish authorities had already announced the seizure of 2.5 tonnes of cocaine on board the sailboat “Goldwasser», Off the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores. The police then arrested two suspects traveling on board the boat and three other people in the region of Malaga (southern Spain).