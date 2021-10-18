500 jobs offered near Toulouse: we tell you which profiles are sought

the essential

Proman, French leader in the temporary employment market, offers more than 500 positions in the aeronautics, industry, logistics, transport, tertiary, construction and services sectors at the Salon de l job organized Thursday, October 21 in Colomiers.

Economic activity is in full recovery and companies are recruiting. Proman, French leader in the temporary employment and human resources market, announces the recruitment of more than 500 employees in the sectors of aeronautics, industry, logistics, transport, tertiary, construction and services to the occasion of the job fair organized this Thursday at the Michel-Bendichou stadium in Colomiers.

Seventy companies, many of them in aeronautics and construction, will be present at this show. In particular, they are looking for around a hundred jobs as fitters and cables in aeronautics, but also for order pickers for logistics companies, drivers, masons, laborers, crane operators, building electricians. level 2, heating plumbers, locksmith workers …





The impact of Covid on the labor market

These temporary work assignments range from 3 months to 18 months. Currently, companies are finding it difficult to hire, as Stéphan Garros, South West operations director of the Proman group, explains: “We are witnessing a strong recovery in activity, particularly in the aeronautical professions. skilled and / or graduate labor without experience. For the moment, it is difficult to recruit candidates “.

Stephan Garros concedes that “the Covid has turned the job market upside down. People who could not work during confinement have reoriented themselves towards other professions and have not returned. This is especially the case in the hotel and catering. This deficit has not been filled. In addition, certain work habits have been disrupted with the generalization of telework. Finally, many baby-boom children have retired and their departure has not. was not compensated by those who entered the labor market. We have created a lot of temporary jobs to replace them “.

This Thursday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stade Michel Bendichou, Allée de la Brière, 31770 Colomiers. In partnership with Colomiers-Rugby.