a “bandit” attack kills dozens in the north-west of the country

These gunmen apartiennent to a criminal group which attacked a market on Sunday evening, local authorities said on Monday.

“Dozens and dozens of people lost their lives, we are still counting. We are not sure of the number. But it is around thirty.” This is the assessment given on Monday by the spokesperson for the Nigerian government after an attack carried out by armed men, Sunday, October 17 in the evening, on a market in northwest Nigeria.

The attackers, “bandits” according to the spokesperson, attacked the market in the village of Goronyo. “It was a market day and there were a lot of traders”, said the spokesperson, contacted by phone by AFP, without giving more details.





North-west and central Nigeria have for several years been the scene of violence perpetrated by armed groups, known locally as “bandits”, who attack villages, steal livestock, loot and kidnap against payment of ransoms.

Ten days ago, at least 19 people were killed in an attack on a market in another village of Sokoto, in Sabon Birni district.