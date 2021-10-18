a coach unavailable on Saturday, so the final will be recorded!

For scheduling questions, one of the five coaches of The Voice All-Stars could not be present on Saturday night for the grand final live. The production therefore decided to record it … Explanations.

Who will win The Voice All-Stars ? This Saturday, October 23, 2021, TF1 viewers will have to choose from Anne Sila, Manon, Amalya, Terence James, Louis Delort and MB14 to designate the big winner of this anniversary season. After an exhilarating semi-final, where the last 15 talents competed in trios, the final promises to be surprising. And for good reason, for the first time in ten years, it will not be… live! Here’s why.

Mika not available on Saturday evening

Planned as an exceptional season out of six prime, The Voice All-Stars was extended at the last minute by an additional premium, at the request of TF1. Originally, when the private channel ordered this edition from ITV Studios France teams, there were only 3 blind audition bonuses, two cross battles and a final. But, faced with the quality of the performances of Anthony Touma, Gjon’s Tears and the others, the One decided to add a semi-final this summer. Problem: a coach was not available this Saturday 23 October!





His name: Mika! In concert at the Philharmonie de Paris next Saturday and Sunday, the international star could not shift these two long-planned events. Result: the final of The Voice All-Starswill be recorded, under live conditions, the day before, Friday, October 22. After the performances of the six finalists, Nikos Aliagas will resume live on Saturday evening to announce the results to the public. “Mika will be in duplex from his box at the Philharmonie. But he will be able to interact with other coaches and with talents“, explained TF1 to our colleagues from Parisian . On the production side, we still hope that Mika will have had time to finish his concert and to have found his fellow coaches.

“Mika will be in duplex from his dressing room”

This is not the first time that a final of The Voicewill take place without one of its stars. During the ninth season, stuck in Quebec following the closure of borders because of the pandemic, Lara Fabian had to ensure her role of coach from a distance. In the fall, affected by Covid-19, Jenifer also had to live the final of The Voice Kids, at home, in video.

