a controversy arises before the Clasico, Messi finally replaced?

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “They fly away”

FC Barcelona largely dominated Valencia FC yesterday at Camp Nou thanks to Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho (3-1). The performance of Lionel Messi’s announced successor particularly impressed in Catalonia. Would the teacher finally be replaced by the pupil?

MARCA: “Barça wakes up before the Clasico”

If Real Madrid were exempted from the match this weekend following a waiver granted by La Liga due to the too large number of South American internationals, Marca notes that Barca were full of confidence ahead of Sunday’s Clasico (4:15 p.m.). On the merengue side, Ferland Mendy could make a comeback.

AS: “Badosa hits a big blow”

AS dedicates its front page to the coronation of Paulo Badosa in Indian Wells against Victoria Azarenka. This is the Spanish tennis player’s first major title on the WTA circuit, where she will now sit 11th in the world. The program El Chiringuito also devoted its subjects of yesterday to the very generous penalty obtained by Fati and transformed by Depay. The controversy is launched before the Clasico.

SPORT: “Remontada”

While the assembly has been suspended at Barca, Fati is also on the front page of today’s edition of SPORT. The Catalan newspaper seems very happy to have found a new attacking leader at FC Barcelona after Messi’s departure from PSG.





