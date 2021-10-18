a couple testify after winning 4.5 million euros in the Loto

Friday night, a Frenchman won the historic Euromillions jackpot. Two big winners told RTL on Monday what they felt when they won and how their lives have changed since.

Marc * and Sophie * have just bought a house. If they were able to make this purchase, it is thanks to the 4.5 million euros they won in the Loto four years ago. They told, this Monday morning, on RTL, with always as much surprise, how they became big winners.

After going to their tobacconist, the couple had to go to the regional payment center. There, we explained to them that we had been looking for them “for a little while” because they were “big winners”.

“The person asked us if we wanted her to tell us the amount or to write it to us. She wrote it to us. Faced with this sum, we were a little lost …”, recalls Marc. .

“We thought that was a lot of zeros”

To pocket the prize, the couple then returned their ticket to the headquarters of the Française des Jeux, which is located near Paris. They took seven days to make the trip. In the meantime, they had hidden the ticket in the middle of their bottles of alcohol in their house.





La Française des Jeux offered to write them either a check or a transfer. They opted for the second method of payment. “When we saw the sum arrive in our account, we said to ourselves that it was a lot of zeros,” Sophie recalled.

“The first day I went shopping, I was like, ‘I can afford everything, without looking at the prices.’ I went out with a baguette and a green salad. I couldn’t do my shopping because it was too much, “she added, laughing.

The couple still play Loto

Marc and Sophie took their family members to safety. It took them six months to tell them about it: “They know we won, but they don’t know how much. We were afraid to hear: ‘You give me that, with all that you won.’ It’s to protect yourself. ” The couple continue to work today and still play Loto.

Friday evening, a Frenchman also won a very important gain by playing Loto. This is the historic EuroMillions jackpot of 220 million euros, the biggest win ever in Europe.

* First names have been changed