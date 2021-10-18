A crack of the MHSC proposed to Olympique Lyonnais

Two years ago, OL could have attracted Téji Savanier. The club were looking for a sentinel and Hugo Guillemet believes he was the ideal player for this position. Even today, he thinks so!

OL: Téji Savanier, “an incredible sentinel” in Lyon?

OL sought a long time for a sentinel in 2019. The Rhone club had views on Téji Savanier, but without a signature at the end. Two years later, Hugo Guillemet returns to the case of the midfielder of Montpellier HSC, sparkled Sunday against RC Lens (1-0). He was a decisive passer for Stephy Mavididi on the only goal of the match. “I will repeat it as many times as necessary, but Téji Savanier it was 9 M € and it is top 3 Ligue 1 at his post. At Olympique Lyonnais, he would have made an incredible, technical sentry, and he is monstrous on set pieces ”, he swung on his Twitter account. It must be said that this is an old post (from 2019) that the journalist retweeted after the successful performance of No. 11 of the MSCH. “Hey bah, 2 years later I’m going to repeat again”, he said, convinced that the latter could bring more to Gones.





OL now have the excellent Lucas Paqueta

But OL now have Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian recruited from AC Milan in the summer of 2020 has taken over the Rhone team. He is now the master at playing. He has also won a crazy bet this week. Having played with the Brazilian selection against Uruguay (4-1) on the night of Thursday to Friday, he jumped on the plane to be in Lyon for the match against AS Monaco on Saturday (9 p.m.).

Given his long journey of over 9,000 km, Lucas Paqueta was spared by Peter Bosz. He was on the sidelines at kick-off. Launched into the match in place of Rayan Cherki (66th), he brought his technical touch, allowing OL to score two goals (75th and 90th). On the second goal, it was he who had passed the ball to Emerson, decisive passer for Jason Denayer. With Lucas Paqueta, Lyon should not regret Téji Savanier, even if the two players do not have the same profile.