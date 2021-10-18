More

    a first hard blow for Sampaoli before PSG?

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG – OM: top 10 Marseille scorers against Paris

    OM without Rongier against PSG? Authors of a successful performance, the Marseillais won (4-1) at the Vélodrome against Lorient and regained the taste of victory after 4 games without winning. If the Phocaeans were reassured in the game, less encouraging news fell at the end of the meeting.

    Questioned after the game, Valentin Rongier arrived limping, because the victim of a crutch in the first period. “I took a crutch in my calf in the first half, but as I was hot, I didn’t feel it too much. But there, when cold, it starts to pull a little bit ”(Remarks reported by Le Phocéen). Information that may not please Jorge Sampaoli at the dawn of a capital week with the oppositions against Lazio Rome and PSG. To be continued …

    OM without Rongier against PSG?

    Authors of a successful performance, the Marseillais won (4-1) at the Vélodrome against Lorient and regained the taste of victory after 4 games without winning. Questioned after the match, Valentin Rongier arrived limping, because the victim of a crutch in the first period. Information that may not please Jorge Sampaoli at the dawn of a capital week with the oppositions against Lazio Rome and PSG. To be continued …


    Alexandre crouzet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleStock market: 4 stocks to buy despite their sharp rise
    Next articlethe Linux smartphone is back and it is more powerful

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC