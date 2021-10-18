a first hard blow for Sampaoli before PSG?

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG – OM: top 10 Marseille scorers against Paris

OM without Rongier against PSG? Authors of a successful performance, the Marseillais won (4-1) at the Vélodrome against Lorient and regained the taste of victory after 4 games without winning. If the Phocaeans were reassured in the game, less encouraging news fell at the end of the meeting.

Questioned after the game, Valentin Rongier arrived limping, because the victim of a crutch in the first period. “I took a crutch in my calf in the first half, but as I was hot, I didn’t feel it too much. But there, when cold, it starts to pull a little bit ”(Remarks reported by Le Phocéen). Information that may not please Jorge Sampaoli at the dawn of a capital week with the oppositions against Lazio Rome and PSG. To be continued …

