A gigantic sunfish weighing more than a ton caught in the sea

A real monster in the nets. Fishermen hauled up a sunfish of an impressive size – and especially weight – this Thursday off Morocco, reports El Pais relayed by CNews.

The fishing boat was about 100 meters from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near Morocco. While hauling up the nets, the fishermen discovered a gigantic sunfish, with a length of 2.90 m and a width of 3.20 m, of the species Mola Alexandrini.

🐟 Our llegan más imágenes del pez luna que han estudiado investigadores de la US ➡️ https://t.co/HJul9Bg3oU 🌊El ejemplar, of más of 1,000 kg, fue localizado en aguas de Ceuta atrapado en las redes de una almadraba. Pudo ser liberado y devuelto al mar. pic.twitter.com/bilvKx7Wn3 – unisevilla (@unisevilla) October 15, 2021

A protected species in the EU

However, they were unable to define its exact weight. Indeed, the huge fish broke the scales, yet capable of weighing up to a ton. The animal was so large that it had to be lifted out of the water using two cranes.





Scientists from the Estrecho marine biology station at the University of Seville (Spain) were called in to take DNA samples. The sunfish were then released into the sea, with their capture and marketing banned in the EU due to the species’ vulnerability.

Despite its impressive build, the specimen captured this Thursday is not the largest sunfish ever observed by humans. A few years ago, fishermen discovered a 2.3 tonne sunfish off the coast of Japan.