    A guest of the show “C Politique” on France 5 interrupted live by advertising after a technical incident – VIDEO

    Entertainment


    Yesterday evening, France 5 broadcast a new number, live, of “C politique”. During the show, the program presented by Karim Rissouli was the victim of a technical bug. Around 7:55 p.m., while the journalist Nadia Henni-Moulaï was speaking on the set concerning the Algerian war, she was suddenly cut off by an advertising page.

    A few moments later, the viewers did not find “C Politics” but “C politique, la suite”, which did not evoke the subject broached a few minutes earlier but nuclear. Without explanation, viewers wondered. “It’s shameful. Who does that?” Asks one of them. Another evokes a “scandalous moment”.

    Still on the social network, the “C Politique” team indicated that “Following a technical incident, C Politique was cut in the first part of the program. You can find the entire program tomorrow [ce lundi] in replay on France TV “, she indicated.


    Aslam

