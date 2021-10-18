a new ad has leaked, the price of the smartphone is confirmed

Once again, an ad for the Pixel 6 aired ahead of time. In the latter, Google promotes all the features already known and confirms the starting price already announced by the leakers. In Australia, the smartphone will be marketed for 999 dollars, which corresponds to the 649 US dollars announced.

The Pixel 6 will be officially presented tomorrow, but first advertisements have already found their way online. In addition to official promotional images, an ad in a German newspaper also revealed its unbeatable price. Today, it’s an ad coming straight from Australia that leaked on Reddit. The latter gives an overview of all the features and performance offered by the smartphone and above all, confirms the introductory price.





The ad in question is quite similar to the recently leaked one, except that it features a voiceover and focuses a little more on autonomy. Google further claims that the smartphone is equipped with a “Battery that adapts for the whole day” providing “Several hours of feeding”. We also get a preview of the second-generation Pixel Stand, details of which also appeared on the web last week.

The Pixel 6 will retail for $ 999 in Australia

The Mountain View firm also dwells on its Google Tensor SoC, proudly claiming that the Pixel 6 is the very first 100% Google smartphone. On the other hand, it does not comment on the power of the latter, while we know in particular that the phone will be 80% faster than its predecessor. However, advertising takes the opportunity to present Magic Eraser, the feature that allows you to retouch unwanted elements of a photo with a simple gesture.

Finally, we briefly see the fingerprint sensor under the screen in action, although this one appears to have been added in post-production, before Google claimed the Pixel 6 is getting a lot of “Software security levels”. Remember also that the flagship will be entitled to 5 years of security updates. Then comes the most interesting part: that of the price.

The advertisement announces a recommended price of 999 AUD or 738 US dollars. As a member of Reddit explains in the comments, taking into account the taxes in force in the country, this corresponds well to the 649 € announced in Europe. We should also find a price of € 899 for the Pixel 6 Pro. Final answer tomorrow, during the presentation conference.

