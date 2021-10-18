A new enigmatic message from Wanda Icardi relaunches the vagueness on their couple

Wanda Icardi posted a cryptic new message on Monday. A publication that raises doubts about the state of his relationship with PSG striker Mauro Icardi on the eve of the Champions League match against Leipzig (Tuesday, 9 p.m. on RMC Sport) at the Parc des Princes.

I love you neither. Difficult to disentangle the true from the false in the relationship between Mauro Icardi. Two days after a first enigmatic message, Wanda Nara cracked a new publication on Monday on social networks.

If the last images posted by the PSG striker the day before seemed to give rise to the beginnings of a reconciliation, his companion offered a new twist in this surprising affair: “Hello, launched the young woman of 34 years in a published story on her Instagram account. I like my hand without a ring better. “

Mauro Icardi joined Wanda in Milan

Here again, it is impossible to know if the wife of the Parisian footballer refers directly to his alliance and to this recent quarrel with Mauro Icardi. But indeed, the one who is also the 28-year-old’s agent often appeared with rings on her ring finger and decided to remove them.





After attending the match between PSG and Angers at the Parc des Princes on Friday evening, Wanda Nara flew to Milan during the weekend in the company of the two daughters she had with the Argentine striker.

Visibly disturbed by his family concerns, which are causing a stir in Argentina, Mauro Icardi has been given permission from PSG to miss collective training this Sunday. The former striker passed through Barça and Inter took the opportunity to join his companion in Lombardy.

All within two days of a very important Champions League match against Leipzig (Tuesday at 9 p.m., on RMC Sport). It remains to be seen in what form the international will be in the eight selections with the Albiceleste when it comes time to challenge the German club this Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes.

Now helmed by the trio of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi is content with a limited playing time this season with Paris. With just five starts in eleven appearances, the Argentine has scored just three goals. Far from its standards (33 pawns in 62 appearances) of the last two seasons.

