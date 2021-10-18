A nude hidden in a famous Picasso painting revealed by artificial intelligence

In 2019, researchers revealed the sketches hidden under a famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci using a new imaging technique. At other times, artists were forced to repaint over an initial completed work, simply for lack of funds. This is particularly the case of Pablo Picasso, whose painting hidden under the surface of one of his paintings was revealed thanks to artificial intelligence and an advanced imaging technique, before being “brought back to life.” By 3D printing.

The painting in question is a nude, showing a crouching woman. It has been dubbed “The Lonesome Crouching Nude” by Oxia Palus, a company that uses technology to “resurrect lost art,” reads its website.. Oxia Palus was co-founded by George Cann and Anthony Bourached, two machine learning doctoral students at University College London (UCL).

A first rendering of the hidden nude was obtained by X-ray fluorescence spectrometry (SFX). But Oxia Palus claims to have now fully “brought the hidden work to life” thanks to its gene editing and 3D printing. The painting hiding this work, produced in 1903 by Picasso, is entitled “Meal of the blind”.

A paint-ception made with reluctance …

To achieve such a clean result, Oxia Palus first used SFX imaging and image processing to reveal the outline of the hidden painting. It was only after that an artificial intelligence, imitating the style of Picasso, added natural details by simulating brush strokes.

However, each brushstroke involves a certain amount of paint, and therefore a certain relief (height). To recreate a realistic rendering of a hidden work, it is therefore necessary to reconstruct the painting in 3D. To take this into consideration, the company generated a relief map of the nude and printed the image on a canvas by 3D printing. Thus, the researchers ensured that the recreated painting looks as much as it did before it was covered with “The Blind’s Meal”.

” While x-rays are helpful in revealing images that have been painted over, AI adds another layer to our analysis. », Declared Bourached in a press release. ” At the time Picasso painted The Crouching Solitary Nude and The Blind’s Meal, he was poor and the materials used by the artist were expensive, so he probably painted over the previous work reluctantly. Said Cann.

” I hope Picasso would be happy to know that the treasure he hid for future generations is finally revealed, 48 years after his death and 118 years after the painting was covered up. He adds. The work was exhibited at the Deeep AI Art Fair, in London, from Wednesday to last Sunday.

An air of deja vu?

Ty Murphy, a Picasso specialist at London-based Domos Art Advisors, told CNN that the painting produced by the AI ​​looked like a “Picasso Blue Period”, but upon examining it closely, an expert would probably be able to recognize that it was not an original. However, the continued advancements in machine learning and 3D printing should lead to even more precise works in the future, he added.

Interestingly, the woman in the painting also appears in Picasso’s painting “La Vie” and in a number of his sketches, “suggesting that the artist may have had an affinity with her,” adds Murphy.





While some art experts have criticized this technological approach, Murphy has no problem using machine learning to produce new works. ” History has shown us that people will always imitate the work of other artists. “, did he declare. ” It is an exploration of the mind of Picasso “.

David Dibosa, who leads the Masters in Conservation and Collections course at Chelsea College of Arts in London, praised the combination of technology used to make the work. He said to CNN that anyone who appreciated Picasso’s work “would be enthusiastic about the emergence of the image.”

Although impressive, this technology raises ethical questions. Is it acceptable to try to revive “lost art” if this is not what the artist would have liked at the start? Some experts, including Dibosa, also criticized the choice to print the work instead of publishing it in digital form, which would have allowed many people to discover Picasso’s work and to take an interest in this form of art, which today seems outdated … A regrettable collective illusion.