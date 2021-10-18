a policeman stops a passer-by to check if his cup contains coffee (VIDEO) – RT in French

Totalitarian drift? Anxious to ensure that a passer-by does not walk in a Melbourne park with an empty cup so as not to have to wear a mask, the police came to check … that it did indeed contain liquid.

The application of draconian measures to face the Covid gives rise to increasingly dystopian situations in Australia. For example, in a video recently released on social networks – but the exact date of which is currently unknown – a man walking through a park in Melbourne is briefly arrested by the police.

The crime of which the police suspect him? Walking around with an empty coffee cup, just so you don’t have to wear a mask. “Do you mind if I check to see if there’s really something in there?” A policeman asks, approaching, before grabbing the cup and shaking it. “Enjoy your coffee!”, Finally declares the police officer after noting that it did contain liquid.

“Jesus loves you all. God bless you. I will pray for all of you, ”retorts the individual.

Notably retweeted By former Australian Senator David Leyonhjelm, the video has sparked widespread reactions online, with overwhelming majority of netizens denouncing the absurd and frightening side of the situation.





Asked by the media News.com.au, the police of the State of Victoria (of which Melbourne is part) did not wish to specify the instructions of the police with regard to the wearing of the mask. A police spokesperson added, however, “We don’t make the rules. The rules are available on the website of the Ministry of Health […]. I cannot comment on every incident. Each incident will be judged on its merits. ”

On the website of the Ministry of Health we can read: “Wearing a mask is not compulsory in certain circumstances, in particular if: […] a person consumes food, a non-alcoholic drink or a medicine. ”

Since the start of the health crisis, Australia, which aimed for a “zero Covid” strategy, has continued to put in place measures to restrict drastic freedoms, among the most severe – if not the most severe – in the world. But their application is debated even within the police.

After 16 years of service in the Victoria State Police, Sergeant Krystle Mitchell has just stepped down, explaining why in an explosive interview: “All my friends who are police officers suffer every day from applying rules which the vast majority – or certainly a large majority – do not believe and which they do not want to apply. ”