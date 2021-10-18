a replacement in the list of Corinne Deacon! (off)

More

    Kheira Hamraoui will not take part in the rally of the Blue which began today. The Paris-Saint-Germain midfielder was injured on the last day of D1 Arkema against AS Saint-Etienne (2-0). After presenting himself earlier in the day to Clairefontaine for an ultrasound, the former Blaugrana saw the medical staff of the France team send her back to Paris. Corinne Deacon called her club teammate Aminata Diallo to make up for her absence.

    The French team will face Estonia this Friday before traveling to Kazakhstan next Tuesday for the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers.

