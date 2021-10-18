A Season 7 planned for Warzone? End of Season 6 …

More

    Season 6 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War began on October 6, and players are wondering if there will be a new season before Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives.

    Warzone’s crossovers with the various annual Call of Duty games were a big first for the franchise, starting with Modern Warfare last year and continuing with Black Ops Cold War today. Black Ops Cold War content has emerged with Warzone from December 2020 until now, while Vanguard content is already on Warzone.

    The seasons of Black Ops Cold War are currently tied to those of Warzone, but we can expect that to change in a few weeks with the arrival of Vanguard on November 5th.


    Pacific Warzone
    Activision

    The RICOCHET anti-cheat system will be introduced in Warzone from the launch of the new Pacific map.

    A Season 7 for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War?

    If we take Warzone, it is very unlikely that we could see a Season 7. We rather expect to see the start of Season 1 with Vanguard when Season 6 is over, to move on to a new cycle. .

    And even for Black Ops Cold War, there’s little chance players will get a new season. We already had the case with Modern Warfare last year, and the game was finally “abandoned”, with no news since the release of Black Ops Cold War but still with some content.

    We will still have to wait until the end of Season 6 and the release of Vanguard to be sure.


