a sequence of Love is in the meadow horrifies internet users

This Monday, October 18, a new number of “Love is in the meadow” was broadcast on M6. Very quickly, a detail horrified Internet users.

Monday rhymes with “Love is in the meadow” for a large number of viewers. This October 18, the eighth episode of this season 16 was broadcast on M6 and the emotion was at the rendezvous. The teams of “Love is in the meadow” once again followed the adventures of Hervé, Franck, Jean-Daniel, Delphine and Vincent. And this new episode was decisive for some. If the participants of “Love is in the meadow” still had trouble making a decision, others gradually succumbed to the charm of their contenders and announced their choice.





“What is this pigsty?”

But ultimately, it is a whole other detail that challenged Internet users during the evening. As Stéphanie opened Vincent’s fridge, she had a real shock. She, who is usually very manic, started to feel dizzy when faced with so many “dirt“. Just like the contender, the Twittos were shocked by what they discovered in that fridge. Nobody expected this scene though”disgusting“and many Twitter followers have wondered … Is it” Love is in the meadow “or” Nightmare in the Kitchen “? Some have even gone so far as to compare this episode to a crossover between the two broadcasts of the sixth channel …

“Call me Etchebest”

Unanimously, Internet users wanted to call chef Philippe Etchebest to come to Vincent’s rescue and clean up all this kitchen which horrified them.

For Internet users, there was no longer any doubt after the broadcast of this eighth episode of “Love is in the meadow”. Stéphanie and Vincent are not made to be together. They have no compatibility. Moreover, the farmer also realized it.

