a young person indicted for complicity

The 15-year-old is said to have filmed the scene. He will have to follow an “educational measure of reparation”. The perpetrator is still wanted.

A 15-year-old was indicted on Saturday for “Complicity in aggravated violence” after the machete attack which seriously injured a minor of the same age on Monday in front of the François Mauriac high school in Bordeaux, the city’s public prosecutor’s office announced on Sunday. The teenager is suspected of having participated in the assault he filmed with his cell phone, while the main suspect, author of the beatings, is “still actively sought,” said the prosecutor of the Republic of Bordeaux Frederique Porterie at AFP.

The victim, a 15-year-old high school student, was violently assaulted early Monday afternoon in front of his establishment located in the Bastide district, on the right bank of the Garonne, for reasons that remain to be clarified. An assailant, who was “masked”, slapped him in the face and threw him to the ground before he “kicked him in the head” and hit him “with a machete” while an assailant. young “filmed the scene”, told AFP the prosecutor.





Quickly identified thanks to the collection of several testimonies, the teenager suspected of having filmed the assault, and that the victim recognized, was arrested this week by the police of the Departmental Security. According to the prosecution, at the start of the altercation, this young man had questioned the victim about “violence allegedly committed against one of his cousins” before the other attacker, the main suspect on the run, attacked him. her physically. After 48 hours in police custody, an investigating judge ordered a provisional judicial educational measure against the indicted youth providing for an obligation of reparation, the ban on contacting the victim and the ban on entering into contact with the fleeing suspect.

The victim, who was hospitalized, was prescribed a temporary total incapacity for work (ITT) of 21 days.

