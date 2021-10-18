Adèle: more than 60 million views for her new clip, the singer beats all records

Adele’s return was expected. While she unveiled this Friday, October 15, the first song of her new album, the clip panics the web and the number of views on YouTube is impressive.

Shattering return for Adèle. By unveiling Easy On Me this Friday, October 15, his first unreleased single in six years, the British singer proved how much the public expected her: the piano-voice ballad “Easy On Me” beat the record for the most listened to song in a day on Spotify, all in less than 24 hours, just that.

Easy On Me, first song from a highly anticipated album

Full box also on the YouTube video platform. The music video for “Easy On Me” has already been viewed over 60 million times. 21 million times twelve hours after its release.





Lasting more than five minutes and directed by Xavier Dolan, it features the artist in an empty house that she is about to leave, leaving the past behind. A sequence and a piano ballad accompanied by the powerful voice of Adèle which sets the tone for this fourth album, announced by the artist as an introspective opus, written at a difficult period in her life.

In April 2019, she separated from Simon Konecki, the father of her 9-year-old son Angelo. It is moreover to answer her child’s questions about this separation that Adele has started writing again.

His fourth opus will be available on November 19, six years after “25”. An intimate, painful introspection and a reconstruction of her life that she shares in this new album.