Adil Rami did not miss his return to Ligue 1

Come-back. This Sunday, Adil Rami (35) returned to the lawns of Ligue 1. Came into play in the 27th minute instead of Oualid El Hajjam, the central defender, who arrived free this summer in Troyes, was solid in the right axial position in the 3-5-2 Trojans and brought all his experience to the rearguard of Laurent Batlles against OGC Nice (1-0, 10th day of L1). A victory synonymous with breath of fresh air for the Aube club and undisguised happiness for the 2018 world champion.

“It’s great fun to play again. The plan was to get myself up to standard physically and to integrate myself little by little. Suddenly, the plans changed a bit because I had to go home earlier than expected. It’s very complicated to come home during a match. Especially for his first, against a great team from Nice, with in my opinion the best coach in Ligue 1 (Christophe Galtier). And in addition, you lead 1-0, so it was not easy mentally “, he savored at the end of the game before continuing.





A new challenge

“But we stayed together and we were not put in danger. I spoke a lot to my teammates so as not to be left with any space. We often hurt the opponent, but we often concede goals late in the game, at the last minute. And I told them: “with me, that is not possible” “. From there to seeing him take on a leadership role in the defense of the promoted, there is only one step that his coach has already taken. “I told him above all to have fun and not to put pressure on himself. Adil was serious, he talked a lot. He will give guarantees to the workforce ”, said the latter at a press conference.

Returned to the saddle after a long preparation, the former Marseillais, who had not played since May with Boavista, intends to do everything to help his new team. Another challenge for its size. “But like since the start of my career, I want to take on any challenge. I’m still standing, I’m a 4×4! I did the job, we did the job ”, he concluded. Sacred beginnings.