affected by the departure of Wanda Nara, Icardi will be there for Leipzig!

If he was absent from training this Sunday morning for personal reasons, Mauro Icardi will not have time to mope about the departure of his companion Wanda Nara, who returned to Milan after learning of an infidelity from his companion .

Indeed, Le Parisien tells us that if the management of PSG authorized Mauro Icardi not to participate in the training session at Camp des Loges, the participation of the Argentinian in the match against RB Leipzig on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes n is not called into question. He should, however, sit on the substitute bench behind the MNM trio.

For this match, PSG must recover four of its five South Americans absent against Angers on Friday (Neymar, Messi, Marquinhos, Di Maria). On the other hand, Leandro Paredes is already forfeited in this match.

The 4-3-3 expected at PSG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos (cap.), Kimpembe, N. Mendes – Herrera, Gueye, Verratti – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

MAJ Icardi (10:30 p.m.): A few minutes ago, Mauro Icardi appeared on his Instagram account with his wife Wanda Nara. Party in Milan to recover his wife, the Argentinian finally achieved his goals.



